Russian-European mission to Mars postponed until 2022 over coronavirus - Roscosmos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:40 IST
Russian-European mission to Mars postponed until 2022 over coronavirus - Roscosmos
Russia's space agency Roscosmos and the European Space Agency have decided to postpone the launch of a joint research mission to Mars until autumn 2022 because of the situation around coronavirus in Europe, Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"...The parties had to recognize that the final phase of ExoMars activities is compromised by the general aggravation of the epidemiological situation in European countries," the Russian agency said in a statement.

