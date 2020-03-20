Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook bans ads on COVID-19 test kits, hand sanitizers

After banning ads on masks, Facebook has announced that it will ban ads for related products to prevent people from misusing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak to sell items at inflated prices.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:06 IST
Facebook bans ads on COVID-19 test kits, hand sanitizers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

After banning ads on masks, Facebook has announced that it will ban ads for related products to prevent people from misusing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak to sell items at inflated prices.

In an official blog summarising steps taken to ensure the curb of misinformation, Facebook said that it will also ban ads and commerce listings for hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 testing kits.

In a separate Twitter thread, Rob Leathern, Lead - Trust/Integrity team at Facebook, wrote that the move is to "help protect against inflated prices and predatory behaviour we're seeing," adding, "We'll be ramping up our automated enforcement for ads and commerce next week. If we see abuse around these products in organic posts, we'll remove those, too." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nagpur civic body orders all private establishments shut

Amid rising coronavirus threat, the civic body of Nagpur has said that all private and corporates establishments will be completely shut down in the city, except those providing essential services.All private, corporates and establishments ...

As Canada virus cases pass 1,000, asylum seekers to be turned back; jobless claims soar

Canada will turn back asylum seekers who walk over the U.S.-Canada border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, as economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak intensified and a ban on non-essential travel across the worlds longes...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020