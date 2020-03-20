Instagram tests disappearing DMs

Instagram is testing a new feature which will let you send traceless DMs to your friends.

Reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on the feature in action, where the message once seen by the recipient disappears instantly. However, the feature is said to be in an "early barebone version," according to Wong.

In response to her tweet, Instagram's PR team wrote, "We're always exploring new features to improve your messaging experience. This feature is still in early development and not testing externally just yet!".

