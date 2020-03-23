Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. trade regulators approve tariff exemption for Apple Watches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:04 IST
U.S. trade regulators approve tariff exemption for Apple Watches

U.S. trade regulators have approved Apple Inc's request to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a letter dated Friday. The iPhone maker had requested for an exclusion in October, seeking relief from U.S. tariffs of 15% that took effect on Sept. 1.

Apple's wearables and accessories business, which includes Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod, raked in revenue of $24.5 billion in its fiscal year ended Sept. 2019, accounting for about 9.4% of its total sales. Shares of the company were last down 2.3% at $223.89. The stock pared some losses after a Nikkei report said iPhone assembler Foxconn had secured enough workers to meet "seasonal demand" at all major Chinese plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt presents outcome budget report: Health, education departments top performer

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday presented a report card of the AAP governments 2019-20 budget in the Delhi Assembly, showing that many schemes and projects of departments like Health and Education were on track. However, the Out...

French PM says coronavirus lockdown could last weeks

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a virtual lockdown in France imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could last several more weeks and that his government was tightening restrictions even further. He said citizens from Tuesday wo...

U.S. Fed aims 'bazooka' to backstop coronavirus-hit economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday rolled out an extraordinary array of programs to backstop an economy reeling from sweeping restrictions on commerce that scientists say are needed to slow the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately keep more ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Market panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support

Global equities slid further and safe-haven assets rose on Monday after a massive array of new programs from the U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the severe disruptions the coronavirus pandemic poses to a fast-weakening world economy.Tradit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020