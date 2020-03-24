Check coronavirus symptoms, pertinent risk factors with MyJio app

Reliance Jio, the world's largest mobile data operator, today announced the launch of Symptom Checker, a self-diagnosis mobile tool for novel coronavirus or COVID-19, an infectious disease rapidly spreading around the world.

Accessible via the MyJio app, the self-diagnostic tool aims to keep people safe at home as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Users can check their symptoms and pertinent risk factors whilst staying up to date with real-time information on the coronavirus situation around the country and the globe as well.

The COVID-19 symptom checker also provides a list of COVID-19 test centers and dedicated helpline numbers of all the states and Union Territories. It also includes the MyGov WhatsApp number (+91-9013151515), National Helpline number '1075' and the Central Helpline number (+91-11-23978043) and Email (ncov2019@gmail.com).

The Jio Symptom Checker also features a FAQ section that provides all details regarding the novel coronavirus such as prevention and protection, treatment, travel, and myths, among others.

Click here to access the Jio Symptom Checker tool or use the MyJio app on your smartphones.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.