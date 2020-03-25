Coronavirus: 'Using the power of memes' to spread awareness on staying indoors

India is getting to terms with the realities of the coronavirus outbreak and how it would impact their daily lives over the next 21 days. Many people also understand that a nationwide lockdown is the need of the hour and they are doing their part to spread awareness about how dangerous this outbreak can become if people don't take precautions.

Using the power of the internet and social media, people are trying to spread positivity and awareness in these challenging times. Like this one by a Twitter user encouraging people to look at the positive side of roads being empty.

One way to look at it:Every day on an average we lose 413 lives to road accidents. In the 21 days of the lockdown we might save 8,673 lives. :) #StayPositive — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 25, 2020

Even President of the United States isn't taking any chances.

She said "fever" and trump was OUT of there lmaoo pic.twitter.com/WCVeDJ9Rpd — Bird (@BirdExecutive) March 24, 2020

Indian celebrities have also used their social media accounts to spread the message.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Here's one explaining coronavirus easily.

Giving tips about how to get through the lockdown, Twitter user 'Mubeen Masudi' shares his experience.

Been through 3 lockdowns in my life. Usually far worse than this. Just a few things to keep in mind. 1/6 — Mubeen Masudi (@MubeenMasudi) March 24, 2020

Don't panic over food. Groceries will be available one-way or the other. Innovative supply chains will be created if existing don't work. You will have access to food as long as you have money. Don't hoard don't panic. Share your groceries with friends who exhausted theirs. 3/6 — Mubeen Masudi (@MubeenMasudi) March 24, 2020

People are also sharing how Indians are improvising to ensure their safety while also maintaining the supply of essential goods and services amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Fantastic how India is learning & following "social distancing". We are in an unusual situation, so it will take time for people to adapt. Have patience. A couple of more days, and all services will be sorted. pic.twitter.com/IlcVuylDPg — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) March 25, 2020

There is no dearth of recommendations for good movies and TV shows to enjoy during coronavirus lockdowns.

#GajjuRecommends 5 amazing Bollywood movies y'all should be watching in these 21 days (yes even Bollywood makes some gems apart from race 3, heropanti bs) p(thank me later)1. Tumbbad2. Swades3. Trapped (lol)4. Pihu5. No Smoking — Gajodhar Singh Cool (@gajodharsingh69) March 24, 2020

In case you're looking for some feel-good movies to watch today:Kabhi Haan Kabhi NaaDhanakChillar PartyMunna Bhai MBBSSarvam Thaala Mayam Story of an EggPaddingtonSecret SuperstarShrekKillaBucket ListMy Neighbor TotoroWake Up Sid — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 23, 2020

And not forgetting the people who are on the frontline to keep the country safe.

While it's a great thing to try to spread positivity and awareness during this coronavirus outbreak, it's also important to verify any facts or news one is sharing to ensure that any fake or misleading information doesn't create panic among people.

