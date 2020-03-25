Left Menu
Coronavirus: 'Using the power of memes' to spread awareness on staying indoors

Using the power of the internet and social media, people are trying to spread positivity and awareness.

Image Credit: Instagram (dank_memes_melting_screens)

India is getting to terms with the realities of the coronavirus outbreak and how it would impact their daily lives over the next 21 days. Many people also understand that a nationwide lockdown is the need of the hour and they are doing their part to spread awareness about how dangerous this outbreak can become if people don't take precautions.

Using the power of the internet and social media, people are trying to spread positivity and awareness in these challenging times. Like this one by a Twitter user encouraging people to look at the positive side of roads being empty.

Even President of the United States isn't taking any chances.

Indian celebrities have also used their social media accounts to spread the message.

Here's one explaining coronavirus easily.

Giving tips about how to get through the lockdown, Twitter user 'Mubeen Masudi' shares his experience.

People are also sharing how Indians are improvising to ensure their safety while also maintaining the supply of essential goods and services amid coronavirus lockdowns.

There is no dearth of recommendations for good movies and TV shows to enjoy during coronavirus lockdowns.

And not forgetting the people who are on the frontline to keep the country safe.

While it's a great thing to try to spread positivity and awareness during this coronavirus outbreak, it's also important to verify any facts or news one is sharing to ensure that any fake or misleading information doesn't create panic among people.

