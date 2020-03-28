COVID-19: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces over USD 800 million to support SMBs, crisis response

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the company's new commitment to support SMBs, health organisations and governments, and health workers, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an official blog, Pichai announced a new USD 800 plus million commitment.

The blog also cited an amount of "USD 250 million in ad grants to help the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies globally to provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities." USD 20 million will be provided in ad grants to community financial institutions and NGOs, while USD 340 million in Google Ads credits will be available to all SMBs with active accounts over the past year. A USD 200 million investment fund is aimed at supporting NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help provide small businesses with access to capital.

The company is also providing USD 20 million in Google Cloud credits for academic institutions and researchers to study the pandemic. Grants aside, Google is also working with Magid Glove & Safety to ramp up the production of 2-3 million face masks in the coming weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

