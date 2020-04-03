Apple brings hardware disconnect feature to iPads

Apple has finally rolled out its hardware disconnect feature to its iPad models for improved security.

The T2 Security Chip feature was first introduced with the MacBook models to ensure the microphone is disabled and no malicious software gains access to it whenever the device lid is closed, the official support page notes.

Now, the feature will be available on iPad models beginning 2020. When an MFI compliant case is attached to the iPad and closed, the feature will be activated to prevent microphone audio data being accessed or compromised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

