Intel commits USD 50 million to help combat COVID-19 with technology

Intel announced today an additional fund of USD 50 million to help combat COVID-19 pandemic through pandemic response technology initiative. In an official release, the company said that the fund will be utilised in speeding scientific research around coronavirus, accelerating access to technology for patient care, and ensuring access to online learning for students.

A major chunk, approximately USD 40 million, will fund the Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness which is aimed at accelerating diagnosis, treatment and vaccine development, and Intel Online Learning initiative which is aimed at providing students without access to technology with devices and online learning resources. The company has allocated up to USD 10 million for innovative projects such as working with India's CSIR and IIT to build less expensive and faster COVID-19 testing, partnering Medical Informatics Corporation's Sickbay platform that turns beds into virtual ICU beds for remote patient care, and working with Dyson for CoVent - new ventilator designed to be bed-mounted. (ANI)

