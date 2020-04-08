4 Ways to Enhance Your Netflix Experience

There is nothing better than spending your free time watching some amazing movies and TV shows on Netflix. And while Netflix already provides a pretty good experience to its customers, you can still make it better by following some simple tips. You have a wide variety of movies, and series available on the platform, and the choices are so many that sometimes it can be hard for you to determine what to watch. But Netflix's algorithm is pretty good, which means if you used it right, you would always be recommended content that you actually enjoy. And that is not all, in this article I have mentioned a few tips that will improve your Netflix experience. Let's have a look:

Use A VPN

Has it ever happened to you that you saw a show on IMDB which intrigued you, but you could not find it on your Netflix even though IMDB tells you it is available on Netflix? This happens when you are trying to watch a show that is blocked in your region due to copyright issues. But do not worry; it does not mean you cannot access it. You can use a VPN service to access those shows. Netflix allows some free VPNs to work on the website, and this happens when it is not able to track the VPN. So remember, even if you are using a paid VPN and Netflix tracks it, you would not be able to access the show. So make sure to choose a VPN wisely.

Install it On Your Phone

If you are one of those people who love sit-coms or just like to watch movies on their phone, then you must install the Netflix phone app. It makes it easy for you to access the content, and you will never be bored no matter where you are. Even if you are not a fan of watching movies on the phone, you can still use the app to watch the 20 minutes long episodes of your favorite sitcoms whenever you are bored. It can become pretty handy especially when you are on a road trip as well.

Rate Everything

It does not matter if the movie made you cry out loud with joy or bored you to sleep; it is highly recommended that you rate all the content you consume. And you do not have to rate them out of 10, all you have to do is give it a thumbs up or thumbs down. And you should do this for your previously watched content as well. This will help Netflix suggest your content according to your taste.

Use Plugins

Watching Netflix on your laptop? Why not enhance the experience by adding some plugins to your browser. There are several kinds of plugins you can find for your Netflix, which can help you enhance the playback speed and adjust the contrast. If you are not able to find subtitles for your preferred language on Netflix, there are plugins that let you import subtitles from third-party sites. These plugins are easy to install and can enhance your Netflix experience significantly.

