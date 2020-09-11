No bar on learning or teaching any language in NEP, be it English or any int'l language; but Indian languages will be promoted as well: PM.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Amid tension on the border with China, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair on Friday said India should ramp up its space assets and enhance coverage of the region to keep pace with the changing times. In an interview to PTI, he said in ...
Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the second member of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to be infected by the virus. Jayarajan and his wife, who has also contracted the disease, have been shi...
Starz network has announced a spin-off series based on the 2018 film Blindspotting. The comedy-drama movie, featuring actors Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, was about a parolee with three days left on his sentence, only to have him witness a...
British Airways has announced its flight services to Hyderabad from London Heathrow, starting September 12. As of now, the UK-based carrier has only been operating outbound flights from Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, under the bi...