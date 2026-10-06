An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Beneath the shallow waters of China's Bohai Bay, oysters are settling onto newly installed reef structures, seabed animals are becoming more abundant, and the water contains fewer suspended particles than researchers recorded before restoration began. These changes offer an encouraging picture of recovery at Dashentang, a coastal habitat that has lost much of its natural oyster reef.

The study, "Phased ecological responses and effectiveness assessment of subtidal oyster reef restoration: a case study from Dashentang, Bohai Bay," published in Frontiers in Marine Science, follows the project through five surveys between 2022 and 2026. Chang Liu and colleagues found that recovery unfolded at different speeds, with oyster populations responding earlier than the wider community of seabed animals.

A damaged reef gets new foundations

The paper cites estimates that roughly 85% of oyster reefs worldwide have disappeared through pressures including overfishing, coastal development, sediment accumulation, and declining water quality. At Dashentang, near Tianjin, the natural reef's reported area shrank from about 35 square kilometres in the 1970s to 1.69 square kilometres in recent years.

Restoration here carries challenges because the reefs stay underwater, in depths of roughly two to five metres, above a seabed dominated by fine sediments that can shift and bury attachment surfaces.

Between August 2022 and December 2023, northern China's largest oyster reef restoration project installed 4,500 reinforced-concrete structures and 41,250 oyster-shell reef frames, creating a combined reef volume of 345,000 cubic metres. Shell frames supplied surfaces for oysters to attach to, and concrete structures were arranged mainly around the project's edges.

Researchers surveyed the area before construction, during construction, twice in early 2024, and again in March 2026, comparing natural and artificial reefs through oyster counts, shell sizes, seabed communities, and water measurements. Mapping recorded 64.7 hectares of artificial reef coverage and a 0.7-hectare increase in natural reef area.

More oysters arrive, with growing pains on the new reefs

Before restoration, natural reefs averaged about 80 live oysters per square metre, and empty shells represented nearly 89% of the combined weight of live oysters and shells, revealing a habitat with relatively little living oyster material.

During construction, natural reef density rose sharply to around 1,783 oysters per square metre, accompanied by a large influx of young oysters. Density remained high through 2024 and reached 1,830.4 per square metre in March 2026, when roughly 79% of individuals met the study's adult-size threshold.

Artificial reefs followed a slower, uneven path; their average oyster density was 65 per square metre during construction, 58.8 in March 2024, and 86.6 in June 2024, before reaching 286 in March 2026. The researchers tracked recruitment by counting live oysters smaller than 20 millimetres. On artificial reefs, recruitment density fell from 54.8 per square metre during construction to 6.8 in June 2024, then increased to 204.2 in March 2026.

Small and medium-sized oysters still dominated the artificial reefs at the final survey. Natural reefs retained a much higher average oyster density, despite the difference between reef types no longer being significant in March 2026; that result does not establish that their populations had become equivalent.

The authors suggest that moving sediment, larval transport, and the time needed for biological films to develop on new surfaces could help explain the uneven establishment. Predation and competition could also affect survival, but the study did not directly test these explanations.

Seabed life returns on its own schedule

The broader animal community recovered later than the oysters. These organisms, known as macrobenthos, include clams, worms, crustaceans, and other animals living on or within the seabed. Their average density fell from 140.5 individuals per square metre before restoration to 30.4 during construction and stayed low in early 2024. By March 2026, it had reached 255.6, exceeding the original baseline.

Artificial reef sites showed a large increase, from 29.4 individuals per square metre in March 2024 to 405.2 in March 2026. Natural reef sites rose from 19 to 106 over the same period. Wet biomass and species diversity followed a similar pattern of decline and recovery.

Molluscs accounted for 98.1% of animals before restoration, dropped to 26.2% in March 2024, and recovered to 66.3% by March 2026. Worms and arthropods remained more strongly represented than before the project.

The previously dominant bivalve Raeta pulchella declined, and species including the Manila clam, Ruditapes philippinarum, and Theora lata became more abundant. Artificial reef communities also became more similar across sampling stations between March 2024 and March 2026.

These shifts brought together animals with different feeding habits and ways of living, consistent with a habitat developing more attachment surfaces, crevices, and feeding opportunities as oysters and other organisms colonised it.

Cleaner-looking water leaves questions to answer

Suspended particles averaged 19.3 milligrams per litre before restoration and 7.28 milligrams per litre in March 2026, a reduction of about 62%. Dissolved oxygen declined during construction and early recovery, then returned to a level comparable to the baseline, reaching 7.87 milligrams per litre.

Nitrogen levels and chemical oxygen demand, which measures the oxygen needed to break down certain substances in water, varied between surveys. Chlorophyll-a, used to estimate the amount of microscopic algae, increased early and returned close to its starting level, with no significant difference overall.

Higher oxygen levels were linked to larger oysters and more seabed animals. Water with fewer suspended particles also supported more seabed life. Nitrogen and phosphate showed some links with biological changes, but these connections do not prove cause and effect.

The study had no comparison sites outside the project, some sampling locations changed, and surveys took place in different seasons and years. Researchers did not directly measure oyster filtration, nutrient removal, reef sinking, or sediment burial, so water-cleaning benefits and lasting reef stability remain uncertain.

The researchers recommend protecting natural reefs, monitoring young oyster arrival and survival, and checking sediment buildup. Adding attachment surfaces or changing reef height and layout could help address problems. Dashentang's results show promising progress, with more oysters and a richer seabed community by 2026. Continued monitoring and clear targets for each recovery stage are needed to establish whether the reef can sustain itself.