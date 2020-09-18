COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
The Netherlands is preparing a case against Syria at the U.N.s highest court, seeking to hold the government of President Bashar al-Assad accountable for human rights violations, including torture and the use of chemical weapons, the Dutch ...
RS RSRS...
BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN Rs PER kg 65905.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 51413.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 51620.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCL. OF OCTROI AND...
Italys far-right League leader Matteo Salvini staged rallies across Tuscany on Friday, looking to pull off a potentially stunning electoral victory against the left in the picturesque region.Seven regions are up for grabs in a vote spread o...