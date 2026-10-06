Cycling-Ciccone wants clarity over photo-finish verdict at Euro championships

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:58 IST
Cycling-Ciccone wants clarity over photo-finish verdict at Euro championships

Italian cyclist Giulio Ciccone has ​challenged the photo-finish verdict in which ​he lost the European Championships ‌road ​race to Remco Evenepoel in Slovenia on Sunday.

Ciccone overtook Evenepoel with a few hundred metres remaining and looked set ‌for victory before he was reeled in by the Belgian, with the pair wheel-to-wheel as they crossed the finish line. "The title was decided by a margin of 0.0028 seconds, ‌which is 2.8 thousandths of a second," Ciccone wrote on social media.

"I've watched ‌the available footage hundreds of times and, in the shots where the finish line is visible, I keep seeing something I can't square with that verdict." Ciccone, 31, said the criteria used to interpret ⁠photo finishes ​had been explained ⁠to him by officials and his federation's technical staff.

"I'm not asking for another explanation," he added. "I'm asking ⁠to see the photo finish that matches the actual finish line exactly. I'd like to ​see, clearly and beyond doubt, our two wheels crossing at the exact point ⁠where the regulations say the finish is determined."

Lidl-Trek rider Ciccone also said Evenepoel had raced "like a champion". "My ⁠respect ​for him is enormous and has never been in question."

In response, the European Cycling Union (UEC), which organises the European Road Cycling Championships, said the photo-finish was ⁠not a traditional photograph. "The final image is composed of the chronological sequence of recordings taken ⁠at the finish ⁠line," it added.

"This can create apparent distortions of wheels, bicycles and riders, without affecting the accuracy of the result in any ‌way."

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026