I want to make it clear these laws are not against agriculture 'mandi', it will continue like it always has: PM on farm bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:18 IST
Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall to 2-week lows as COVID-19 cases rise

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment. The MSCI wo...

Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republics crude exports.Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran wi...

Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 launched; first roll out on Realme X50 Pro

Realme today unveiled the Realme UI 2.0, the latest iteration of its customized Android skin alongside the Narzo 20 series in India. The new Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is claimed to offer a 45 increase in System Resources Utilisation Ef...

Naxal killed in encounter with police in Telangana's Khammam

One Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with police team between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem area in Khammam, the police said on Monday. One Naxal escaped from the spot, while a weapon and a bike were seized.According to a senior police off...
