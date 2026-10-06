Gujarat: 3-year-old child killed in suspected leopard attack in Navsari; 5 forest teams deployed to trap big cat

A three-year-old child lost his life after allegedly being dragged away by a leopard from outside his residence in Bhinar village of Gujarat's Navsari district, forest officials said. The incident triggered panic in the vicinity, following which the local administration and forest department launched an immediate joint search and rescue operation along with the local police. The child’s body was later recovered from the nearby area.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagirath Singh Jhala, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Dharampur Sub-division, confirmed the recovery of the body and stated that standard legal and medical procedures are underway. "We received information around 8:00–8:30 PM from the Bhinar village area that a leopard had dragged a child—aged two to three years. Upon receiving this information, our Range Forest Officer and forest staff immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a search and rescue operation; a police team was also present. Fortunately, we have recovered the body, and the post-mortem and inquest procedures are currently underway," Jhala said.

The official further noted that conclusive confirmation of the cause of death would depend on the medical evaluation, while the department initiates paperwork to assist the bereaved family. "While preliminary information suggests a leopard attack, this will be conclusively confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. We are preparing the necessary legal documentation to expedite the processing of ex-gratia or other applicable compensation," the ACF added.

To ensure the safety of the villagers and capture the leopard, the forest department has ramped up vigilance in and around Bhinar village. "Additionally, five teams led by our Range Forest Officer have been deployed to trap the animal, and we are making every possible effort to capture it," Jhala stated. (ANI)