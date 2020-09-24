Left Menu
NIA conducts searches at 30 locations in Bengaluru in connection with recent violence there; says key conspirator arrested.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:18 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Latest News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

AC Milans Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club announced on Thursday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonights game against BodoGlimt, t...

Palm oil labour abuses linked to world's top brands, banks

Jums words tumble out over the phone, his voice growing ever more frantic. Between sobs, he says hes trapped on a Malaysian plantation run by government-owned Felda, one of the worlds largest palm oil companies. His boss confiscated and the...

Trump to campaign in Florida amid outrage over comments on transfer of power

President Donald Trump headed to the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida on Thursday amid outrage over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 U.S. election and two days before he will announ...

Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid power struggle

Polands ruling party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members, a top party member said Thursday. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in parliamen...
