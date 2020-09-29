Left Menu
Some people are opposing farm reform bills as yet another source of earning black money has been closed for them: PM Modi.

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Latest News

S.Koreans urged to avoid a surge of coronavirus over harvest holiday

South Korea appealed on Tuesday for people to stick to social-distancing even as they prepared to celebrate a major holiday, with the novel coronavirus posing a once-in-a-century threat even though the number of new cases has been edging lo...

India looking to store oil overseas in US, other commercially viable locations: Pradhan

India, the worlds third-biggest oil importer, is exploring storing crude oil in the US and other commercially viable locations to hedge its supply risks, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. Also, the country has tied up long-te...

Jaishankar to visit Japan on Oct 6 for bilateral consultations, participate in Second India-Australia-Japan-USA Ministerial Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from October 6 to October 7, 2020, for bilateral consultations with the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, an official statement said here on Tuesday. The two ministers are e...

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) launches a Youth Leadership Program

Effective leadership will be paramount in meeting and overcoming the significant challenges faced by our worlds nearly eight billion people, from community-level issues such as poverty to the planet-wide threats posed by climate change. To ...
