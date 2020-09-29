HC says it will hear 2G case appeals on day to day basis from October 5.

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to join farmers protest in Punjab beginning from October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, J...
ICMR sero-survey finding states 7.1 pc of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19....
A 17-year-old girl of Odishas Kalahandi district was rescued from Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh and the alleged trafficker, a woman from West Bengal, was arrested in a multi-state operation that was no less than a thriller flick. Sangita ...
Paramedics in Englands remote, rugged Lake District region have been testing a jet suit that gets them to people in danger or distress in a fraction of the time it would take to travel by car or on foot. In scenes reminiscent of a James Bon...