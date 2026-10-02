Legends Amitabh Bachchan, Gulzar share stage at book launch

Kodak moment! Legends Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar on Friday come together for a book launch event in Mumbai. Veteran icons Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar were invited as distinguished guests at the launch of Dr P. Jagannath’s book, DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon’s Journey into the Human Side of Healing. The two greeted each other warmly and shook hands.

They were later seen sitting next to each other during the session. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also marked his presence at the event.

Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar share a long-standing association, having collaborated on several films and creative projects over the years. Their professional relationship dates back to the 1970s, with Gulzar contributing as a filmmaker, writer and lyricist to projects featuring Bachchan. The two have also shared a close association through their love for literature, poetry and cinema.(ANI)