One Army jawan killed, another injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- PAAS, the Global Leader in Technology Spend Analytics, announced its expansion into the India market by solidifying a partnership with Luxury Connect, LLP out of New Delhi, India. The partnership is no...
An Afghan official says at least nine people including four civilians were killed when a suicide car bomber attacked a military checkpoint in southern Afghanistan. Omer Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Thursday...
Workers of the Congress on Wednesday held a candlelight vigil in Shimla demanding justice for Hathras gangrape victim. Workers of the Congress and members of the National Students Union of India marched towards the Mahatma Gandhi statue in ...
Actor and stuntman Daniel Bernhardt will be reprising his role of Agent Johnson in upcoming sci-fi film The Matrix 4. Bernhardt joins Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, report...