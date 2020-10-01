Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:24 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Indians
- IPL
- Abu Dhabi
- Kings XI Punjab
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians launches multiple interactive platforms for its Paltan
Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians Announce Sponsorship Agreement For Next 3 Years
Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians announce sponsorship agreement for next 3 years
IPL 13: Bumrah can fill Malinga's shoes for Mumbai Indians, says Brett Lee
Tactically superior CSK ride on Rayudu and new recruits to trump Mumbai Indians