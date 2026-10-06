​Ireland will seek to stave off renewed protest over high energy costs with another generous annual budget package on Tuesday, while also attempting to moderate runaway spending growth, a rare conundrum ‌in an otherwise cash-strapped Europe. Ireland has found itself in the relatively unique position of being able to cut taxes, hike spending and set money aside in a new sovereign wealth fund thanks to a surge in corporate tax mainly paid by a small number ‌of US multinationals.

Ministers have increasingly said they will focus the €8.5 billion ($9.53 billion) package on helping ease the impact of a three-year ‌high in inflation through measures such as cuts to childcare costs, increases to welfare payments, supports for those struggling to pay energy bills and reductions in income tax. The government has already extended cuts to excise duties on fuels first introduced before a wave of demonstrations blockaded motorways and oil infrastructure in April, ⁠briefly leaving ​about a third of Ireland's petrol ⁠stations without fuel.

Organisers of those protests have said they may take to the streets again if the budget does not provide enough extra help. Public ⁠sector workers are also planning to take strike action next week if there is no progress on a new pay deal. The budget will ​be the first presented by Simon Harris since he became finance minister last November and one of two he ⁠is scheduled to deliver before returning to the prime minister's office next year under the coalition's rotating leadership arrangement.

Harris has made the establishment of a new personal ⁠savings and ​investment scheme a centrepiece of his plans, drip-feeding details for months on how he intends to encourage households that are among the highest savers in Europe to invest more. Harris and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers have also pledged to keep ⁠increases in spending below 6% next year compared with an average of around 10% from 2022 to 2025 with the budget day ⁠package set to be less ⁠generous than a year ago.

However Ireland's fiscal watchdog has already said it is larger than appropriate. The independent body has consistently warned of the risks of using the tax receipts paid ‌by only a ‌few companies to fund routine spending overruns. ($1 = 0.8921 euros)