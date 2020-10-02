Left Menu
Silence of Centre, BJP top brass on Hathras incident, UP govt's response speak volumes about the party's authoritarian face: Sitaram Yechury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:52 IST
International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Bermuda ruling party extends majority with landslide election win

Bermudas ruling Progressive Labour Party PLP won a landslide re-election on Thursday, taking all but six of 36 available seats for the largest majority in the islands history, results published late in the night showed. Increasing its numbe...

McConnell says Senate can move forward on Barrett, notes COVID-19 threat

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday said the Senate can proceed with the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, despite coronavirus concerns raised by President Donald Trumps positive test result.I t...

DMK holds "people's sabha" meetings in TN, Stalin, Kanimozhi among those booked for violation of COVID norms

The DMK on Friday held Peoples Sabha meetings across Tamil Nadu in place of the customary Gram Sabha, cancelled by the state government due to COVID- 19 situation, and resolutions were adopted against three farm legislations of the Centre a...

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls. Tonight, F...
