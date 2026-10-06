"Fight is with EC, yet BJP provides answers," says Congress MP Imran Masood as INDIA bloc marches to EC

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the election machinery and the ruling government, questioning changes made in Form 6 and warning that opposition parties are fully prepared for a battle march against them following the SIR row. Following the INDIA bloc's planned march toward Nirvachan Sadan, Masood criticised legal protections shielding top election officials and raised questions on procedural alterations tied to voter registration forms, citing the Supreme Court's recent observation that it had not approved modifications made to Form 6.

"Look at the mockery they have made of the situation. They granted immunity to the Election Commissioner, ensuring no action could be taken against him... Changes were made to Form 6. Who made those changes? That is precisely what we are asking... Our fight is with the Election Commission, yet it is the BJP that provides the answers,” Imran Masood told ANI. Accusing the election leadership of breaking public trust, the Congress leader demanded immediate resignations, framing the ongoing dispute as an existential test for the nation's democratic framework.

He said, “The Election Commissioner must go. They have betrayed the nation; they have shattered the country's trust. We maintain that this offence is so grave that it falls under the category of treason. They must step down... we are all prepared. This will be a decisive battle against them... We will march against them..." Similarly, Congress MP Mallu Ravi launched a sharp critique against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the poll administration of acting on executive directives that undermine constitutional rights.

He said, "Today from 10:30, from the Makar Dwar of Parliament, we are making a protest rally on SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, because he is the one in the field implementing the directions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of India, which is going against the interests of the people and the Constitution.” Emphasising the core gravity of the dispute, Ravi underlined that protecting electoral participation remains vital to democratic survival.

“The voting right is a fundamental right, which is required to elect Parliament members and the MLAs... Rahul Gandhi was asking for clarification from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," Mallu Ravi told ANI. Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday hit the streets of the national capital as their protest march towards the Election Commission began.

The opposition INDIA bloc kicked off its protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national capital, with Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav asserting that demonstrators would "do whatever is required" to reach Nirvachan Sadan despite heavy security barricades. Security personnel in large numbers were deployed across Central Delhi, and multi-layered barricades have been placed along key routes leading to the Commission's office to prevent the protesting parliamentarians from moving forward.

Hitting out at the ruling party, Yadav rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegations that the opposition was undermining constitutional institutions, pointing to changes made to the appointment mechanism of election commissioners. "The BJP should feel ashamed saying this; they have no right to speak on it. They removed the Chief Justice of India from the appointment panel of the Election Commission and included a minister from their own cabinet. With what credibility does the BJP speak after expelling 150 Members of Parliament to pass laws?" Yadav told ANI.

The march comes amid the Opposition's sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties will participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission (EC). The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC.

The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues. (ANI)