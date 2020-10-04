COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31, say Delhi govt officials.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Beijing has good reason to be nervous about US President Donald Trumps diagnosis of testing positive for COVID-19 as his attacks on China regarding the pandemic would harden than ever before. Even at the First Presidential Debate, Trump sai...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a tractor rally here on Sunday to protest against the Centres new farm laws. Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today. He w...
As Myanmars coronavirus infections soar, the work never seems to stop for volunteers who have stepped in to help carry those suspected of symptoms to quarantine centres or hospitals.The situation is not good. Our ambulances and crews cant e...
The DMK Womens Wing led by its chief Kanimozhi will take out a candle light march towards the Raj Bhavan here on Monday seeking justice for the 19-year-old Hathras woman who died after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in UP, the par...