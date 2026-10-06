Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 16:46 IST
Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death

US Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio said ‌on Tuesday ​that Russia should share more information about the death of a ‌plague laboratory worker who died last week, an incident which he said Washington was watching "very closely".

"I think it's incumbent upon ‌Russia to obviously share more information with the ‌world," Rubio told reporters in Iceland. "We're watching it very closely, hour by hour."

A laboratory worker at Siberia's plague research institute fell ⁠ill ​and died ⁠in undisclosed circumstances on Friday, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of ⁠people, and sparking public health fears on social media. Russian authorities ​have said the situation is under control.

Rubio said the ⁠US has "measures" available to help Russia if the situation turns out ⁠to ​be more serious than has so far been acknowledged, but needed to know more before it ⁠could step in. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that ⁠the ⁠United States will help Russia, adding that the outbreak is a "big problem for Russia."

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