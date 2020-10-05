Schools must ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling: Education Ministry.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
A 35-year-old Army jawan died after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-1 on the outskirts of Phagwara on Monday, police said. Sadar Police Investigating Officer IO Paramjit Singh said the deceased was identifi...
Activists of Left-affiliated organisations and citizens burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Jantar Mantar on Monday over the injustice towards the family of the Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang...
A 19-year-old Dalit woman has alleged that she was raped by seven men separately in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh last month, police said on Monday, adding that four persons have been arrested. The alleged incidents had taken place...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mega anti-air pollution campaign on Monday, saying polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the campaign Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh, separate plans have bee...