GST Council exempts satellite launch services by ISRO, Antrix: Finance Secretary after Council meeting.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for identifying the Hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop antiviral drugs to cure it.The d...
Pakistani police filed sedition charges on Monday against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and dozens of his party leaders over comments he made criticising the interference of the military in national politics....
New Zealands centre-left government pledged on Monday to ban so-called LGBT conversion therapy if re-elected later this month as expected, following other countries that have outlawed the discredited practice.In Canada, the government reint...
Poland cancelled a ceremony at which the president was to confirm new ministers on Monday, after the incoming education minister said he had tested positive for coronavirus.Przemyslaw Czarnek, 43, announced he had been infected ahead of an ...