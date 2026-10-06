Delhi: NCW issues safety guidelines for women using app-based transport

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued new safety guidelines for women using app-based cabs, autos, bike taxis and other online transport services, focusing on issues including driver and vehicle verification, route changes, harassment, unsafe drop-offs and delays in emergency assistance. The NCW has asked states to improve coordination between police, transport officials and app-based companies so that complaints can be addressed quickly.

App-based companies have been asked to properly verify drivers and vehicles and allow women to cancel rides without penalty if the driver or vehicle does not match the details displayed on the app. The guidelines also recommend driver background and police checks, along with regular training on women's safety. For late-night rides, the guidelines suggest stronger driver verification, sharing ride details with trusted contacts, safe-drop options and 24x7 emergency support. Apps should also alert the company and passenger if a driver takes an unusual route or remains stationary for a prolonged period. Passengers should have easy access to an SOS button.

The NCW has also stressed safe drop-offs, additional assistance for senior women, prompt action on complaints and secure preservation of journey records for investigation. Complaints requiring police action should be forwarded to the police without delay. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "Women should be able to travel without fear and that their safety must remain a priority as app-based transport becomes a part of everyday life."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital as part of an initiative focused on women and girl children. During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the facilities and complaint system at the Sakhi One Stop Centre and assured support for women visiting the centre in times of need.

Gupta directed officials to submit a complete monthly report to the Chief Minister's Office covering the status of all cases, police reports and FIRs, the support provided to victims at the centre and the action taken against the accused. She also directed officials to maintain confidentiality in POCSO cases involving girls and regularly monitor the status of FIRs, arrests and court proceedings.

The Chief Minister said all case details should be properly recorded and followed up on time so that cases are not affected at any stage. She further directed that if officials face any difficulty in the process of delivering justice, the matter should be immediately brought to the attention of senior police officers so that it can be resolved at the earliest. (ANI)