UP says it will file an affidavit on Thursday on witness protection in Hathras case; SC fixes hearing of plea for next week.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of igniting a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and said Ankara was sending fighters to the region.Tur...
Australia will spend A4 billion over the next year to pay businesses that hire those under the age of 35, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, as part of an ambitious plan to boost jobs and growth. Australia has been widely lauded for...
Following are the highlights of Australias 202021 budget and the Treasurys key economic forecasts released on Tuesday. For a story on the budget, click FORECASTS SURPLUSDEFICIT New Pct of GDP In A bln fcast 202021 -213.7 -11.0 202122 -112.0...
Media persons will not be allowed to cover the Hero I-League Qualifiers from the venue in view of the strict COVID-19 protocol, the All India Football Federation informed on Tuesday. The I-League Qualifiers, to be held at two West Bengal ve...