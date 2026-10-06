Singapore refers 8 civil servants to police after investigating report alleging privileged information was used for home purchases

The Singapore government has referred eight civil servants to ​the police for further investigation after reviewing a ​study that claimed some officials had used ‌privileged planning ​information for housing transactions, a minister told parliament on Tuesday. Chan Chun Sing, Coordinating Minister for Public Services, said the police referral does not mean wrongdoing ‌has been established but the government does not have the information needed to exclude the cases from further review.

($1 = 1.2815 Singapore dollars)