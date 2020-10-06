BJP releases its first list of 27 candidates for Bihar assembly polls.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke as the new Vice-Chancellor VC of the Shivaji University, Kolhapur. Dr Shirke has been appointed as VC for...
Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.One...
The seventh offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard ICG, Vigraha was formally unveiled at the Kattupalli port near here on Tuesday. The vessel, built by Larsen and Toubro, is the last in the series of seven OPVs contracted to the c...
European stocks stretched their gains for a fourth session on Tuesday, with banks surging more than 3 over growing hopes for a U.S. stimulus package, a Brexit trade deal as well as upbeat German data.After shedding as much as 0.5 at one poi...