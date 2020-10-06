Left Menu
BJP releases its first list of 27 candidates for Bihar assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:34 IST
International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke appointed new VC of Shivaji University

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke as the new Vice-Chancellor VC of the Shivaji University, Kolhapur. Dr Shirke has been appointed as VC for...

Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.One...

ICG Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Vigraha' launched to enhance coastal security

The seventh offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard ICG, Vigraha was formally unveiled at the Kattupalli port near here on Tuesday. The vessel, built by Larsen and Toubro, is the last in the series of seven OPVs contracted to the c...

Banks steal spotlight, help European shares erase loses

European stocks stretched their gains for a fourth session on Tuesday, with banks surging more than 3 over growing hopes for a U.S. stimulus package, a Brexit trade deal as well as upbeat German data.After shedding as much as 0.5 at one poi...
