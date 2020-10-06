Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 12,258 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 14,65,911; 370 deaths raise toll to 38,717: state health department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:50 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Latest News

Apex Council meet on river water sharing between AP, Telangana held

Apex Council meeting on the issues of water resources between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was held virtually in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the members of the ...

U.S. military bosses self-quarantining after coronavirus hits Coast Guard

The top U.S. military leaders are self-quarantining after the Coast Guards No. 2 tested positive for the coronavirus, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday. The Coast Guard disclosed earlier on Tuesday that Admiral Charles Ray, the vice comman...

Sri Lanka's former PM Wickremesinghe says Sirisena ignored him during security council discussion

Sri Lankans former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he was ignored by the countrys ex president Maithripala Sirisena while convening the national security council that discussed the countrys security situation before the Ea...
