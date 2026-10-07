US FAA looks to streamline rules for commercial space launches

​The Federal Aviation Administration ‌said on ​Tuesday it is proposing to streamline regulations for commercial space launches and ‌re-entries. The moves include allowing operators to submit launch applications electronically, offering greater flexibility in demonstrating equivalent levels of safety andcombining three required ‌safety analyses into a single submission.

The White House wants ‌to enable at least 1,000 launches and re-entries annually by 2030, up from 178 launches last year. That figure is 10 times higher ⁠than ​in 2013 with ⁠the activity dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. The FAA said, "Simplifying these critical rules ⁠will ensure American space operators can continue leading the world ​in commercial launch growth while maintaining the FAA’s highest safety standards."

The ⁠public can comment on the proposed changes through November 4. In August, President ⁠Donald ​Trump signed a memo to help drastically increase the number of US commercial space launches, including directing government ⁠agencies to look at federal land for new launch and re-entry sites.

In ⁠July, ⁠the FAA proposed waiving requirements under several laws to simplify and expedite commercial space licensing.