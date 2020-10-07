Key pact that allows developer Zurich Airport International AG to start work at Rs 29,560-crore Jewar airport site signed: official.

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...
Mumbai Maharashtra India, October 7 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 situation has caused unprecedented challenges in India as well as globally and has left many reeling from its impact. It has been particularly harsh on certain marginalized sectio...
Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday....
Learning company Pearson on Wednesday launched an online platform to help students prepare for English language exams. The platform Pearson Classroom will provide institutesschools with teacher management, student enrolments,...