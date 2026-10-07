Japan considers another extra budget for disaster relief, Yomiuri says

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 04:34 IST
Japan considers another extra budget for disaster relief, Yomiuri says

​Japan's government ​is considering compiling ‌an extra ​budget focused on spending for disaster ‌relief, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday. The size of the ‌extra budget, the second ‌this fiscal year, is likely to be small and not aimed at ⁠stimulating ​the ⁠economy, the paper said, citing a few ⁠unidentified sources.

The government will begin ​work in November to compile ⁠the extra budget, aiming to pass ⁠it ​through the ordinary parliament session that begins early next ⁠year, the paper added. The prime ⁠minister's ⁠office was not immediately available to comment.

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