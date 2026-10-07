Japan considers another extra budget for disaster relief, Yomiuri says
Japan's government is considering compiling an extra budget focused on spending for disaster relief, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday. The size of the extra budget, the second this fiscal year, is likely to be small and not aimed at stimulating the economy, the paper said, citing a few unidentified sources.
The government will begin work in November to compile the extra budget, aiming to pass it through the ordinary parliament session that begins early next year, the paper added. The prime minister's office was not immediately available to comment.