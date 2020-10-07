Ensure 50 per cent attendance of govt servants below the level of Under Secretary: Personnel Ministry to central govt depts.

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
The Opposition Congress and the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan citing the EDs chargesheet which claimed he was in knowledge of the appointment of gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh ...
A city council in North Carolina has approved a resolution which apologises for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party. The Greensboro City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday nig...
A single House race in Montana could determine the presidential election. Or it could be one in Minnesota. Or Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan or even Alaska all districts where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set out to not only expand the House ...
There is political will to implement bold steps to tackle pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at Daring Cities 2020 conference on Wednesday, asserting the odd-even scheme by his government brought down pollution in ...