Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed at ​least two Palestinians in the ​Gaza Strip on Tuesday, ‌health officials said, ​with one killed near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the other in a ‌separate strike nearby. The Israeli military told Reuters the two strikes targeted militants.

The strikes come a day before the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October ‌7 attack on southern Israel, which led to Israel's assault on ‌Gaza. The Hamas-led attacks killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken to Gaza. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault.

Israel, which ⁠says ​Hamas has ⁠been rearming and launching attacks in violation of a ceasefire, has stepped up strikes ⁠on the group in recent weeks. Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks ​or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza ⁠peace deal.

Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But ⁠little ​progress has been made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to ⁠withdraw its troops. Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been ⁠killed by ⁠Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza ‌over the ‌same period.