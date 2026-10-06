Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:40 IST
Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed at ​least two Palestinians in the ​Gaza Strip on Tuesday, ‌health officials said, ​with one killed near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the other in a ‌separate strike nearby. The Israeli military told Reuters the two strikes targeted militants.

The strikes come a day before the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October ‌7 attack on southern Israel, which led to Israel's assault on ‌Gaza. The Hamas-led attacks killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken to Gaza. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault.

Israel, which ⁠says ​Hamas has ⁠been rearming and launching attacks in violation of a ceasefire, has stepped up strikes ⁠on the group in recent weeks. Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks ​or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza ⁠peace deal.

Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But ⁠little ​progress has been made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to ⁠withdraw its troops. Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been ⁠killed by ⁠Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza ‌over the ‌same period.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026