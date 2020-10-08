Left Menu
SC pulls up Centre for its "evasive" & "brazen" affidavit on alleged motivated media reporting on Tablighi Jamaat issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:23 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Latest News

IPL 13: Have trusted Rohit bhai's suggestions blindly, says Suryakumar

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been looking in fine form in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL and even as many have struggled to hit top gear after the coronavirus-induced break, he has looked ...

Croatia reports record high 542 daily COVID-19 cases

Croatias daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high 542 on Thursday, health authorities said. The previous record high of 369 was reported on Sept. 3.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Croatia has reported 18,989 cases with 310 fatalities...

700-year-old Chinese scroll sells for $41.8M in Hong Kong

A 700-year-old Chinese painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty fetched 306.6 million Hong Kong dollars USD 41.8 million at a Sothebys auction in Hong Kong. The 6.6-feet scroll, titled Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback is by Ren Renfa...

Delhi gets 'green war room' to monitor pollution levels this winter

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a green war room at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor pollution levels in the city this winter. The minister said a 10-member team has been set up to monitor the levels of primary...
