Left Menu
Development News Edition

India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels: Indian Army on military talks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:42 IST
India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels: Indian Army on military talks.

India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels: Indian Army on military talks.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Culture minister announces winners of 50th Kerala State Film Awards

Culture Minister AK Balan announced the 50th Kerala State Film Awards here on Tuesday with Vasanthi directed by Rahman Brothers winning big as the best movie. Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu took home the award for the best male actor for his perf...

Dutch to impose social restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

The Dutch government will announce a new round of social restrictions on Tuesday evening, including the possible closure of cafes and restaurants, as the Netherlands battles to control the coronavirus in one of Europes major hotspots.The nu...

Nippon Paint aims to become 'significant player' in India market

Nippon Paint India, part of Singapore-based NIPSEA Group, aims to be a significant player in the domestic paint market and is making investments to achieve it, according to a company official. The company, which operates into paint segments...

Tunisian protesters clash with police after man dies in bulldozed kiosk

Hundreds of stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in a provincial Tunisian town on Tuesday after authorities bulldozed an unlicensed cigarette kiosk, killing its owner sleeping inside, witnesses said. Street protests are frequent in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020