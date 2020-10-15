Preliminary estimates peg losses due to torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana at over Rs.5,000 crore. State govt.

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
With the Centre saying stubble burning contributed only four per cent to pollution in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday stressed the latest data has vindicated his governments stance. Flaying his Delhi counterpar...
The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday held a virtual Save Farmers rally, seeking withdrawal of the Centres black farm laws, which it said will enslave peasants to corporate houses. The party leaders said they will not keep quiet till the law...
Polish doctors have called on the government to provide more support to the countrys overwhelmed healthcare system as daily coronavirus cases soared to over 8,000 for the first time on Thursday, hitting a record for the second straight day....
Global stock markets dropped on Thursday as investors shied from risk and sought safe havens such as the U.S. dollar on fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of more U.S. fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.An u...