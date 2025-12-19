Left Menu

Cannabis Reclassification: A New Era for Marijuana Policy?

President Trump plans to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug, a historic shift in U.S. marijuana policy, though it won't make cannabis federally legal. The move could lower taxes and improve access to banking for businesses, but it won't eliminate restrictions or the black market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, President Donald Trump has announced plans to direct the U.S. Department of Justice to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug, shifting its status under the Controlled Substances Act.

Rescheduling cannabis from a Schedule I to Schedule III status represents one of the most significant policy changes in decades, although it remains illegal under federal law. Despite this reclassification, cannabis will continue to face restrictions, and Congress would need to legislate further changes for wider access.

The move could influence cannabis-related businesses by easing tax burdens and enabling better access to investor funds, potentially lowering prices for consumers. However, challenges remain regarding federal legality, interstate transportation, and the persistence of the black market, with opposition groups preparing for potential legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

