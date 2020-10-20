Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will further increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:29 IST
Oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will further increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end: Health Ministry.

Oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will further increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end: Health Ministry.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 1,904 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,904 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of positive cases in Odisha to 2,72,250, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. Odisha currently has 21,454 active Coronavirus cases, whil...

Students from Delhi government schools qualify NEET-JEE 2020 with flying colours

A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET examination, out of which 379 are girls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference her...

Barnier ready to intensify Brexit talks- EU financial services chief

The European Union remains absolutely committed to reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain and chief negotiator Michel Barnier stands ready to travel to London to intensify talks, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness...

Portugal's unemployed numbers jump 36%, Algarve worst hit

The number of people registered as unemployed in Portugal jumped 36 in September from a year ago, with the tourism-dependent Algarve region suffering the hardest blow as the coronavirus wiped out thousands of seasonal jobs, data showed on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020