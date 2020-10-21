Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will host third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:04 IST
India will host third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27: MEA.

India will host third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27: MEA.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khadse blames Fadnavis's 'dirty politics' for quitting party

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realised that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would never get justice. He also accused Fadnavis of...

26 industrial projects in TN worth Rs 25,213 cr approved

Twenty six industrial projects worth Rs 25,213 crore, assuring creation of just over 49,000 jobs, were on Wednesday accorded approval by a high power committee headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The companies which committed...

Honda reaches $5 mln defective air bag settlement with Arizona

Arizona reached a 5 million settlement with Honda Motor Cos U.S. units Wednesday in a probe into defective Takata air bag systems, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.The settlement follows an 85 million settlement announced in August...

Mexico security minister to step down to seek state governorship

Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said on Wednesday he would step down from his post to pursue the governorship of the northern border state of Sonora in 2021.The decision by Durazo, a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020