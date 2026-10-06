L'Oreal taps advisers to explore unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports
L'Oreal has engaged restructuring advisers to explore options for mounting US legal liabilities stemming from its use of talc and other chemical ingredients in some of its cosmetic products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. L'Oreal US subsidiary is working with restructuring counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges and investment bank Ducera Partners to address mass lawsuits from individuals alleging that the talc products have caused illness, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.