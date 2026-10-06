L'Oreal taps advisers to explore unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal ​has ​engaged restructuring advisers ‌to explore ​options for mounting US ‌legal liabilities stemming from its use of talc and other chemical ingredients ‌in some of its ‌cosmetic products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. L'Oreal US subsidiary ⁠is ​working ⁠with restructuring counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges ⁠and investment bank Ducera Partners ​to address mass lawsuits from ⁠individuals alleging that the talc products ⁠have ​caused illness, the report said, citing people familiar ⁠with the matter.

Reuters could not ⁠independently ⁠verify the report.