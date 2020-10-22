Women are symbol of Maa Durga; we are working towards empowerment of women through various policies and schemes: PM Modi.

... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
Smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 50 million units in September quarter with Chinese companies collectively holding 76 per cent market share, according to research firm Canalys. All the to...
Two people were killed after a suspected gas explosion that led to a building collapse in Southall, the west London suburb with a large Punjabi-origin Indian diaspora population. The explosion occurred at a hair salon and phone shop underne...
Three members of a family were killed when their speeding car overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district on Thursday morning, a police official said. The accident took place near Kalapahad village when the victims were on their way to Chha...
Asian shares fell on Thursday and U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower as investors fretted over the slow pace of U.S. stimulus talks and a surge in global cases of COVID-19. Global investor sentiment took a fresh hit over talks to boost the w...