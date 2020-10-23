People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Modi's swipe at RJD-led oppn.

... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...
Bharti Airtels Africa operations, Airtel Africa, on Friday posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit after tax on reported currency basis at USD 145 million Rs 1,066 crore for September quarter 2020. The company had posted a profit after tax o...
Germany plans to increase support for the tourism industry, which has been hit by curbs to tackle a resurgence in the coronavirus, and is preparing an update on bridging aid, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday. We are determined...
Kani Kusruti confesses she was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of the feisty Khadeeja in Biriyaani that won her the Kerala state film award for the best actress, as she found it difficult to understand the nuances of the charact...