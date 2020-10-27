Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in an IPL match in Dubai.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in an IPL match in Dubai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in an IPL match in Dubai.
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
The new head of Latin Americas main financing institution hopes to leverage concerns about Chinese lending to win the support of U.S. lawmakers for boosting the banks yearly lending capacity to 20 billion as the region grapples with the COV...
Ridiculed once again in a film featuring fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, the ex-Soviet state of Kazakhstan has embraced the joke this time round and adopted Borats catch phrase to try to attract tourists. Borat Subsequent Movief...
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday presented theprestigious Vayalar award towell-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Ezhacherry Ramachandran. Khan presented the 44th edition of the award to Ramachandranat a low key function held at...
Canadian Michael Woods claimed a second career win on the Vuelta when he prevailed in the seventh stage, a 159.7-km hilly ride between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Villanueva de Valdegovia on Tuesday. The EF-Education First rider attacked from a fiv...