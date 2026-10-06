Australian Army soldier dies and five others injured during training exercise

An ​Australian army soldier has died and ‌five others have been injured during a training exercise in the ‌Northern Territory of Australia, ‌the Defence Department said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Mount Bundey ⁠Training ​Area ⁠on October 5, the department said in ⁠a media statement on its website. Five ​other Australian Army soldiers were ⁠injured, it added. No further details ⁠of ​the incident were available.

"Next of kin has been ⁠notified. Defence will provide further updates ⁠when ⁠possible," the statement said.